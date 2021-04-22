Bloomfield-Based Company Offers Workers $200, Paid Time Off to Get Vaccinated

A company based in Bloomfield, Connecticut is offering employees a few incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cigna is offering its workers $200 each and paid time off once they become fully vaccinated. They are also offering free transportation for Medicare Advantage customers to their vaccination appointments.

"Even as vaccination rates increase, we are in a race against more contagious variants, and we must remain vigilant," said Dr. Steve Miller, Cigna's chief clinical officer. "Cigna is committed to doing our part to build a community of immunity – both by encouraging our employees to get vaccinated, and by providing resources to our customers, clients and communities to ensure they can access vaccines."

The company says that employees enrolled in the Cigna Medical Plan can self-report that they have received the vaccine and the $200 will be deposited into their Health Savings Account or Health Reimbursement Arrangement.

Cigna said that while they are rewarding people who get vaccinations, they are not requiring them.

The company is also providing vaccines on-site for those who have Employer Worksite Health Centers, as vaccine supply allows. To learn more about Cigna's vaccine efforts, click here.