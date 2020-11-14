Blumenthal, Murphy Quarantine After Lamont's Director of Comm. Tests Positive for COVID-19

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are in quarantine after Director of Communications for Governor Ned Lamont, Max Reiss, tested positive for COVID-19 late Friday night.
Blumenthal said in a tweet that he was recently tested and is currently in self-isolation. He also said he did not come in close contact with Reiss.
Murphy said in a tweet that he was recently tested for COVID-19 is in self-isolation after attending an event with the governor on Friday. He said that he was not in close contact with Reiss but is taking extra precautions.
A spokesperson for the governor's office made the announcement that a senior staff member tested positive for the virus late Friday night.
Reiss later released a statement on Twitter stating that he was the one who tested positive.
The governor, Chief of Staff Paul Mounds, and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe are also self-quarantining, the office said.
This is the first known case of coronavirus within the Office of the Governor.
Local
Reiss has not exhibited any symptoms and is home in isolation, according to the governor's office.
“We are taking this case seriously and observing all protocols to keep the governor, his family, and all of our staff members and their families safe,” Chief of Staff Paul Mounds said in a statement.
“While this is the first case within our administration, tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have experienced COVID-19, and thousands of others have lost their lives. Even in an administration with consistent testing of all individuals who interact with the governor on a regular basis and wear masks at all times, this is a reminder that no testing regimen is full-proof," Mounds continued.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
The administration's senior staff and Gov. Lamont continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week, the governor's office said.
Contact tracing is underway and all members of the Lamont Administration who have been in close contact with Reiss will self-quarantine for 14 days.
There are no additional positive cases at this time.