Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced that he's tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In a tweet, the senator said he'll be working remotely for the week.

Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for COVID. So this week, I’ll be working remotely. I’m not experiencing symptoms & am thankful to be fully vaccinated & boosted. If you haven’t gotten your shot or booster yet, make an appointment today! — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) July 11, 2022

He said he isn't experiencing any symptoms at this time. He's fully vaccinated and boosted.

"If you haven't gotten your shot or booster yet, make an appointment today!" Blumenthal said.