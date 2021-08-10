Bridgeport Announces Mask Mandate Effective Beginning Wednesday

Bridgeport is the latest Connecticut city to announce an indoor mask mandate.

Mayor Joe Ganim signed an executive order Tuesday requiring people to wear masks indoors at any public place or in any business. The mandate goes into effect on Wednesday.

The new mandate included all public, indoor venues. Those include any establishment where patrons attend inside, such as restaurants, grocery stores, theaters, gyms, and retailers, according to the mayor.

“We can’t afford to take a step back to closures or capacity mandates - but we can use better judgment and make an easy adjustment to our own behaviors by simply getting vaccinated, and return to putting on a mask," Ganim said. "The masks will help in any situation for those that are vaccinated, not vaccinated, individuals that are vulnerable, and especially to help stop this virus from spreading to a child that is not eligible for the vaccine."

The executive order doesn't mandate but recommends people wear masks at parks and outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible.

New Haven was the first city to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate, which took effect Monday. Hartford and Stamford also announced new mask mandates on Tuesday.