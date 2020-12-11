Bridgeport

Bridgeport Fire Marshal's Office Closed for In-Person Inspections Due to COVID Symptoms

The fire marshal’s office in Bridgeport is closed Friday as employees who exhibited signs of COVID-19 get tested for the virus and the office is sanitized.

City officials said the office at 45 Lyon Terrace is closed today and onsite inspections will be postponed while available fire marshals who were not impacted work remotely on life safety issues.

The offices will be sanitized, and employees will quarantine and return to work when all test results come back negative. 

In the meantime, all calls for the fire marshal should go to 203-576-8013.

