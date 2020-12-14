Bridgeport Fire Marshal's Office Remains Closed for In-Person Inspections Due to COVID-19

The Bridgeport Fire Marshal's office is closed until further notice after multiple employees exhibited signs of COVID-19 last week, the city said.

City officials said they were notified late last week of employees in the Fire Marshal's Office that were exhibiting signs of coronavirus and were referred to be tested.

Onsite inspections are postponed while the office is closed, according to the city. Available Fire Marshals that were not impacted are currently working remotely on what officials are calling life safety issues.

The offices will be sanitized, and employees will quarantine and return to work when all test results come back negative.

All calls for the Fire Marshal should be directed to (203) 576-8013.