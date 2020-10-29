Bridgeport, Stamford, Others Roll Back to Phase 2 as COVID-19 Infections Increase

Bridgeport, Stamford, and others will roll back to Phase 2 reopening following a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said Thursday.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim made the announcement on Thursday.
Bridgeport is one of 30 "Red Alert" towns where coronavirus infection rates are above the concerning threshold with 15 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.
Stamford officials also announced they are returning to Phase 2 after a spike in cases across the state and particularly, in the city.
“This is a difficult decision but every indicator we’re monitoring suggests we’re at the beginning of a second wave,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin. “Unfortunately, this means we must change our behavior immediately. This second wave is no longer speculative or a possibility, it is happening right now. There is no feasible way to get our community and economy close to normal if everyone is getting sick."
"I am reluctant to make this decision because I know how it will impact our businesses and community, but the City of Stamford must rollback to Phase 2 as soon as possible," the mayor continued.
Norwalk and New Haven are also rolling back to Phase 2 following a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.
The City of Norwalk issued the following statement about rolling back to Phase 2 reopening.
"Mayor Harry W. Rilling announced today that following consecutive weeks at a COVID-19 red-alert level by the state Department of Health, he is moving the City of Norwalk back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan effective 12 p.m. Sunday, November 1. The Mayor’s order is delayed to allow businesses time to adjust and meet Phase 2 criteria," the statement reads.