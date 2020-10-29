Bridgeport, Stamford, Others Roll Back to Phase 2 as COVID-19 Infections Increase

Bridgeport, Stamford, and others will roll back to Phase 2 reopening following a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said Thursday.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim made the announcement on Thursday.

In response to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in #Bridgeport, we'll announce implementation of temp restrictions & city operations with a roll back to Phase 2 procedures to control spread of #COVID-19 in our community. Announcement with Protocols and info tomorrow. — joeganim (@joeganim) October 29, 2020

Bridgeport is one of 30 "Red Alert" towns where coronavirus infection rates are above the concerning threshold with 15 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

Stamford officials also announced they are returning to Phase 2 after a spike in cases across the state and particularly, in the city.

“This is a difficult decision but every indicator we’re monitoring suggests we’re at the beginning of a second wave,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin. “Unfortunately, this means we must change our behavior immediately. This second wave is no longer speculative or a possibility, it is happening right now. There is no feasible way to get our community and economy close to normal if everyone is getting sick."

"I am reluctant to make this decision because I know how it will impact our businesses and community, but the City of Stamford must rollback to Phase 2 as soon as possible," the mayor continued.

Norwalk and New Haven are also rolling back to Phase 2 following a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The City of Norwalk issued the following statement about rolling back to Phase 2 reopening.

"Mayor Harry W. Rilling announced today that following consecutive weeks at a COVID-19 red-alert level by the state Department of Health, he is moving the City of Norwalk back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan effective 12 p.m. Sunday, November 1. The Mayor’s order is delayed to allow businesses time to adjust and meet Phase 2 criteria," the statement reads.