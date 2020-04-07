Bridgeport Mayor Recommends 8 p.m. Curfew to ‘Double Down’ on Stay Safe, Stay Home Order

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim issued a Stay Home order for his city and made the recommendation for an 8 p.m. curfew amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 8 p.m. curfew is meant to encourage businesses to close to reinforce Gov. Ned Lamont's "Stay Safe, Stay Home," order. City officials said many grocery stores and restaurant owners are already closing their businesses at that time.

The city intends to post signage to encourage residents to stay home.

"This curfew is public safety measure and an effort to PROTECT our residents from COVID-19 and to help flatten the curve, minimize residents contracting the coronavirus, and ultimately minimize fatalities. Our healthcare workers at Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent’s are experiencing the surge and saving lives, we NEED to support them by Staying Home," the mayor's office said in a press release.

The mayor plans to hold a virtual town hall tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. with Anne Diamond, the president of Bridgeport Hospital and Vince DiBattista, president of Hartford Healthcare, to discuss what residents should be doing to protect themselves against the coronavirus.