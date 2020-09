Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport will be closed on Monday after someone tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.

Please be advised that all classes at Jettie Tisdale School are cancelled tomorrow, Monday, September 14th. Posted by Bridgeport Public Schools on Sunday, September 13, 2020

Superintendent Michael Testani made the announcement on Sunday.

No additional information was immediately available.