Bristol Hospital Suspends ER Visits Until Further Notice

Bristol Hospital said they are suspending emergency room visits for patients until further notice amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases.

A spokesperson for the hospital says the decision to suspend visitation was made in an effort to protect both patients and staff.

The hospital said they will continue to assess the situation and announce when visitors are allowed again. There is currently no timetable for when that will happen.

On Monday, the state's COVID-19 test positive rate exceeded 10%, the highest number since widespread testing began earlier in the pandemic.