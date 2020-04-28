Hartford

Bronin to Oversee Destruction of Illegal ATVs at Coronavirus News Conference

NBC Connecticut

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will provide an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon, but he will do it as he oversees the destruction of ATVs and dirt bikes that were seized for being operated illegally.

Hartford police have been targeting the illegal operation of recreational vehicles on public property.

The news conference will take place at an auto body shop on Wethersfield Avenue at 2 p.m.

You can watch the news conference at the top of this article when it happens.

