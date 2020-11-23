Brooklyn Schools Switch to Remote Learning After Thanksgiving

Brooklyn public schools will transition to remote learning for at least a week following Thanksgiving break, school officials said Monday.

The town of Brooklyn has had 31 new COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days and the school district itself had four new cases in the past week, according to school officials.

School officials said that if COVID-19 cases increase as they are suspected to, the remote learning model may last for weeks.

"I will monitor the transmission as well as any families who may report illnesses in the coming weeks," Superintendent Patricia Buell said in a statement.

"If the numbers flatten out in Brooklyn, we will consider transitioning to a less dense option in schools. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that we can safely open schools and have staff available to teach," she continued.

All students must log in and follow a schedule of check-ins, instruction and work completion during remote learning, school officials said.

The school district is urging families to be cautious and limit gatherings to your immediate family during the Thanksgiving holiday.