Bud 150 at Thompson Speedway Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Bud 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park has been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Econn Motorsports made the announcement on Wednesday.

The annual race in Thompson was scheduled for August 19. An open practice for the race scheduled for August 5 has also been canceled.

Econn Motorsports cited recent outbreaks of COVID-19 cases associated with professional sporting events as the main reason for canceling the race.

“We had initially thought that the virus would be of minimal concern by now, but the numbers are still very concerning”, said Terry Eames of Econn Motorsports. “We remain committed to keeping oval track racing alive at Thompson and will continue to work with the Hoenig family about the possibility of events later in the year”, Eames added.