Businesses Weigh New COVID-19 Measures

The state is strongly recommending that everyone over the age of 2 mask up when inside public spaces, whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. But some businesses are taking it a step further and making it a requirement.

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading, doctors say now is not the time to self-diagnose. They suggest if you feel sick, to get tested.

“I thought it was a no-brainer being that we are a family restaurant,” Matt Crowley, owner of GoldBurgers in Newington, said.

Crowley said GoldBurgers started requiring customers to wear masks in his Newington restaurant this weekend.

He points out it’s a small space and it’s still not fully opened due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We don’t want to re-close our restaurant. We’re not looking to go backwards in that sense,” said Crowley.

Some are going even further.

“Broadway is requiring fully vaccinated audiences,” said Michael Barker, the managing director at the Westport Country Playhouse.

The theater announced that all visitors must be masked and must show proof of vaccination.

“This is all about these independent venues getting back to work and welcoming people back into the space to experience art together and this is the way we can do it,” said Barker.

At the Powerhouse Gym in Berlin, co-owner Paul Carson said people are happy to be back.

“At this point, masks are optional,” said Carson.

He said many gym-goers don’t want to wear a mask and requiring them to do so could hurt business.

“There are people that will stop working out,” said Carson.

On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont weighed in, saying he plans to leave a lot up to local discretion.

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading through Connecticut, Gov. Lamont said Monday he has no immediate plans to reinstitute any restricitions.

He believes when it comes to vaccination or mask rules, owners know their customers and what will make them feel comfortable.