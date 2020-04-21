Cars Begin Lining Up For Today’s Foodshare Drive-Thru Distribution

Cars are already lining up for the second day of Foodshare's drive-thru food distribution for the Greater Hartford community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A line of cars began waiting for food at Rentschler Field in East Hartford around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The drive-thru food distribution site opens at 8:30 a.m.

This is the second day of Foodshare's drive-thru food distribution. Foodshare began distributing food at 8:30 a.m. yesterday. They had planned to be open until noon, but had to close the gates around 11:15 a.m. because of the huge demand.

Foodshare has launched a drive-thru food distribution for the Greater Hartford community amid the coronavirus pandemic. A line of cars started forming a couple of hours before food was to be passed out in the parking lot of Rentschler Field. The free food will be distributed in a drive-thru format each day from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People were waiting hours for the help.

“They’re people who just four weeks ago were gainfully employed and now through no fault of their own, have found themselves unemployed or not knowing where their next meal is coming from,” said Foodshare’s CEO and President Jason Jakubowski.

This drive-thru is a supplement to the 250 pantries and 60 or so mobile sites Foodshare always has running in Hartford and Tolland counties.

“What we’ve found at these drive-thru distributions like we’re doing today, a lot of these folks are first timers. They are people who have never had to use our services before,” said Jakubowski.

Foodshare said they have been seeing a 30-percent increase in the amount of food they're distributing since the coronavirus crisis hit the state.

"We typically spend about $300,000 a year on food. By comparison in the last four weeks, we've already spent $225,000," Jakuvowski added.

The drive-thru food distribution runs Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24 and is free to residents in Hartford and Tolland counties.

For more information on Foodshare's food assistance, click here. To donate or sign up to volunteer, click here.