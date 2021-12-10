Omicron Variant

Cases of Omicron COVID-19 Variant Now at 11 in Connecticut

NBC News

There have now been 11 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Connecticut, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

That includes nine new cases announced by the state Friday. The new cases include five women and four men between the ages of 20 and 85 years old.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

In total, there are five cases in New Haven County, four in Fairfield County, and two in Hartford County. Seven of the affected patients are fully vaccinated, the governor said.

Connecticut's overall daily COVID-19 positivity rate Friday is 6.08%.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

CDC Finds First Handful of U.S. Omicron Cases Have Been Mostly Mild

3 hours ago

Companies Rethink Return-To-Office Plans Amid Omicron Cases

The net number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is up nine, bringing the total to 585 patients.

This article tagged under:

Omicron VariantCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us