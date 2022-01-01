remote learning

CCSU Shifting to Remote Operations Monday

Central Connecticut State University
NBC Connecticut

Central Connecticut State University will change to remote operations and online learning Monday due to the state's increased COVID-19 positivity rate and limitations in testing resources.

The university said all students and staff will work and learn from home Monday.

The Student Center, library, recreation center and administrative offices will be closed to walk-in service.

University officials said they'll send a message out to the campus community on Monday that will outline a plan going forward for the rest of the week.

All employees designated as Level 1, or essential, should still report to work, the university said. Student workers should not report to campus and should communicate with their supervisor.

On Saturday, Western Connecticut State University announced they'll transition to remote learning for a week because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state.

