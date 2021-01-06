coronavirus in connecticut

CCSU Women's Basketball Postpones Team Activities Due to COVID-19



The Central Connecticut State University women’s basketball team has paused all team activities due to coronavirus.

A statement on the CCSU athletics website says the pause is due to “positive COVID-19 tests among tier-one personnel.”

A notice sent to members of the CCSU community says “tier 1” includes student-athletes, coaches, team athletic trainers and managers. No additional information was immediately available on the cases.

The games versus Bryant University on Jan. 7 and 8 and Sacred Heart on Jan. 15 have been postponed.

