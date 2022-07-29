CDC Places New Haven County in High COVID-Level Category

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed New Haven County in the high level for COVID-19 in the community.

The CDC recommends that people in communities where the level is high wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and for people to take additional precautions if they are at high risk for severe illness.

Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New London counties are listed in the Medium/Yellow category.

Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties are listed in the Low/Green category.