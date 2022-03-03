Changes Coming for COVID Requirements at UConn, UConn Games

UConn is changing its mask-wearing policies on campuses and UConn Athletics is lifting the vaccination and testing requirement for fans entering Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center for games.

As of Friday, March 4, masks will be “recommended” rather than “required,” at University of Connecticut campuses, except for in classrooms, according to UConn.

Masks will continue to be required in classes, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms and clinics through at least April 1. Get more details on the plan here.

Effective Friday, March 4, masks will be “recommended” in nearly all settings on our campuses rather than “required.” Masking will continue to be required in all instructional settings through at least April 1, 2022.



UConn Athletics is also lifting its COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for fans attending games at Gampel Pavilion and the XL Center, effective immediately.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is no longer required and face coverings will be recommended, but no longer be required.

"On behalf of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, I would like to thank all of our fans for your cooperation and good-natured, positive attitude towards our admission policy this season," director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement posted online. "Establishing a new policy midseason is never ideal, but UConn Nation met this challenge and continued to provide a boost to our student-athletes during competition. The environment related to COVID, particularly in our state, has showed vast improvement over the past month, and I'm looking forward to a strong finish by our winter sports programs."

