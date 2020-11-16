Cheshire

Cheshire High School Dismissing Early

Cheshire High School is dismissing students at 11:15 a.m. Monday after a member of the food service team developed symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Supt. Jeffrey Solan said in a statement that school officials learned this morning that a member of the food service team is having symptoms associated with COVID-19. 

"Unfortunately, the working conditions in the kitchen are such that our other food service staff are potential close contacts.  We have decided to enact an emergency early dismissal for CHS today at 11:15 am out of an abundance of caution," Solan wrote in a statement. 

He said the high school will be operating on a remote learning schedule Tuesday and Wednesday is a scheduled remote day already. 

The school department is planning on students returning Thursday pending the outcome of the PCR test and will keep families updated.  

The last update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the school department website was on Nov. 13 and says 20 staff members and 48 students at Cheshire High School/Humiston School were in quarantine.

No additional information was immediately available.  

