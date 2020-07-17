YMCA

Child at YMCA Camp in Burlington Tests Positive For COVID-19

A camper attending a YMCA camp in Burlington has tested positive for COVID-19.

The YMCA of Greater Hartford announced Friday they were informed a camper at Camp Chase had tested positive.

That camper, as well as the other children within the same Camp Chase group, those campers' siblings, and the group's counselors, will remain home for at least 14 days before being allowed to return to the camp, according to the YMCA of Greater Hartford.

Part of the organization's protocols for reopening the camps was to keep children in groups of 10 while at the camp and not allow interactions between groups.

The YMCA said it will closely monitor other campers.

Camps were allowed to reopen with strict safety protocols on June 22.

