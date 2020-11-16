coronavirus in connecticut

Christopher's Martins Cancels Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Christopher Martin's in New Haven is canceling their annual Thanksgiving Day meal amid COVID-19 concerns.

The restaurant provides Thanksgiving Day meals to anyone who needs it for free.

They have been giving away meals on Thanksgiving for almost 30 years and this is the first year the restaurant has had to cancel, according to the restaurant.

Hundreds of people are welcomed into the restaurant for a full holiday feast every year.

The restaurant said they did not see a way to put it on while staying within state COVID guidelines.

