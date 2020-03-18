CIAC to Discuss High School Spring Sports Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Days after deciding to cancel winter high school sports tournaments due to concerns about coronavirus, COVID-19, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference will meet today to discuss the future of spring sports.

A day after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced it was canceling all remaining CIAC winter tournament games amid concerns about coronavirus, a large group, including student athletes, has gathered outside the CIAC office in Cheshire.

Students across the state are out of school to help prevent the spread of the illness, which has grown to 68 confirmed cases in the state alone, and spring sports are scheduled to begin in April.

While there are 68 positive cases, Gov. Ned Lamont said the actual number of infected people is most likely much higher and that those people haven't been tested yet.

Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist, said that for every positive test result, there are probably 100 people who have the virus, but have yet to be tested.

"This is the tip of the iceberg," Cartter said.