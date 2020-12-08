Community COVID-19 Testing Site to Open at Mohegan Sun

A community COVID-19 testing site is now open at Mohegan Sun.

Yale New Haven Health, the Mohegan Tribe and Mohegan Sun partnered to open the new site, which is located in the Mohegan Sun Thames Garage, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The new testing location is open to the public and Mohegan team members, but appointments are required.

"The drive-through site was selected to provide more community testing in the Uncasville region, but also to allow Mohegan Sun team and Tribal members access to fast, safe COVID-19 testing," according to a joint statement from the Mohegan Tribe and Yale New Haven Health.

Test results will be made available through the Yale New Haven Health MyChart app.

New London County has seen a surge in cases this fall, exceeding many milestones set during the first wave in the spring.

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients can be tested and insurance is not required.

Appointments can be made here.