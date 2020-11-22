Congressman Joe Courtney Tests Positive for COVID-19

Second District Congressman Joe Courtney announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Courtney said he found out last week that he was exposed to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

“Upon learning of that initial exposure, I immediately began following the strict isolation guidelines laid out by the CDC and by my doctor while I waited to get a coronavirus test," Courtney said in a statement.

Courtney said he began experiencing mild symptoms after his first COVID-19 test came back negative. He then began quarantining while awaiting a second test.

"I got another test and, this evening I was notified that the second test came back positive. I’ve got a lot of confidence in my treating doctor and in my team—our work for eastern Connecticut will continue as always, and I’ll keep performing my duties in a safe, remote fashion while isolated at my home," Courtney said.

“This experience reinforces my strong belief that right now, we need to be doing our part to help our communities by listening to the experts at the CDC—we’ve got to remain vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing, and the basic essentials like washing our hands frequently. There are folks in eastern Connecticut working hard every day to help our region through this pandemic, and following the CDC’s guidelines is the best way we can support their efforts here on the ground," he continued.

