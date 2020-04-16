Congressman Larson Appointed to COVID-19 Task Force

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson is now part of the Congressional Task Force with the White House on COVID-19 and the economy.

“As public health experts and most notably, Dr. Fauci have stated, the COVID-19 pandemic is first and foremost a health crisis, which has devastated the economy,” Larson said in a statement.

He said the health and economic issues need to be addressed head on and at the same time.

“This is an enormous challenge. When the President of the United States asks you to join a task force to address challenges likes this one, you do so for the sake of the country, even though I have strong disagreements with him on many issues. In spite of our differences, in times of crisis we must work together,” Larson said.

He said his role on the task force will give Connecticut a seat at the table. “In today’s conversation I was able to elevate the concerns of Governor Lamont, while emphasizing the need to help the most vulnerable amongst us, the elderly and people of color, in particular older women of color. I am looking forward to this opportunity to continue to raise the concerns of my constituents, Connecticut, and working people all across the nation,” Larson said.