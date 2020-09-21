Congresswoman Jahana Hayes Describes Symptoms, Experience of COVID-19

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is sharing her experience after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hayes tested positive on Sunday. On Saturday, she had said she was is in quarantine after one of her staffers, who she was in close contact with, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Monday, Hayes shared a journal entry describing how she is fairing.

"Tossed and turned most of the night. Breathing is so labored," it begins. She goes on to say she originally thought she was experiencing seasonal allergies, but the symptoms got worse.

"Spiked a fever yesterday. Tylenol helped."

Hayes continues, noting she is concerned about the barriers her staff, who were told to quarantine and get tested, faced over the weekend and how lawmakers might improve issues like long wait times and limited time slots down the line. She said she went to two urgent care centers on Saturday before she was able to get a testing appointment at a third location on Sunday.

In the entry, Hayes said she was taking it easy and encouraged by her friends and family, but that she is struggling with the situation because she stopped events for months and had only recently begun phasing them back in.

Hayes said she has been to both her Connecticut and D.C. officers over the past week.

She said she will be quarantined for 14 days.

The congresswoman said her Connecticut and D.C. offices will return to full remote work until further notice.

Hayes had to quarantine with her family in April when her husband, who is a first responder in Waterbury, tested positive for the virus.