COVID-19

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes Tests Positive for COVID-19

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

On Saturday, she had said she was is in quarantine after one of her staffers, who she was in close contact with, tested positive for COVID-19.

Hayes said she was notified of the positive test of her staffer on Saturday.

The congresswoman said she was asymptomatic except for breathing issues, which are being monitored.

Hayes said she went to two urgent care centers on Saturday before getting an appointment to be tested at a third place on Sunday. She said she received her positive test result Sunday morning.

Hayes said she has been to both her Connecticut and D.C. officers over the past week.

She said she will be quarantined for 14 days.

"I urge everyone to acknowledge the severity of this virus and follow the CDC guidelines to keep our family, friends, and loved ones safe," Hayes said in a statement.

Local

Andover 3 hours ago

House Fire in Andover Under Investigation

first alert weather 3 hours ago

Dry Weather, Drought Conditions Persist Next Week

The congresswoman said her Connecticut and D.C. offices will return to full remote work until further notice.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutCoronavirus OutbreakJahana Hayes
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us