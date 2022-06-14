Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate is at 7.69%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate slightly increased Tuesday and is above 7.5%.
State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 7.69%, which is an increase of 0.12% since Monday.
Gov. Ned Lamont's office said there were 3,482 positive tests out of 45,261 in the last week and the number of people hospitalized is 282.
The number of patients decreased by 12 since last week, according to the governor's office.
The most recent number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10,999.
