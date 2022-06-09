covid-19 in connecticut

Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate is Below 9%

Coronavirus Cases in Connecticut

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday is below 9%.

State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 8.81%.

Gov. Ned Lamont office said there were 3,219 positive tests out of 36,518 in the last week and the number of people hospitalized is 282.

The number of patients decreased by 29 since last week.

There's now 10,999 total COVID-19 deaths in the state, which is an increase of 27 over the last seven days.

The positivity rate the governor's office released on Wednesday was 9.26%.

