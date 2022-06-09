Conn. 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate is Below 9%

Connecticut's seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate on Thursday is below 9%.

State data shows that the positivity rate currently stands at 8.81%.

Gov. Ned Lamont office said there were 3,219 positive tests out of 36,518 in the last week and the number of people hospitalized is 282.

The number of patients decreased by 29 since last week.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 3,219

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 36,518

➡️% Positive: 8.81%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 282 (-29)

➡️Newly reported deaths: 27



Read today's full report: https://t.co/VADFvXU3Kc — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 9, 2022

There's now 10,999 total COVID-19 deaths in the state, which is an increase of 27 over the last seven days.

The positivity rate the governor's office released on Wednesday was 9.26%.

