Conn. 7-Day Rolling Positivity Rate Continues to Decrease

It's the third day in a row that Connecticut's seven-day rolling positivity rate was down from the previous day.

The positivity rate is at 12.05% Wednesday, which is very slightly down from Tuesday's 12.13%. On Monday, the positivity rate was at 12.3%, which was nearly a two percent drop from Friday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

According to the governor's office, 66,054 tests have been reported in the last seven days, and 7,960 were positive.

There are currently 383 hospitalizations, which is an increase of 18, state officials said. The most recent number of deaths in the state is 10,922.

