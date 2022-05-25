Conn. 7-Day Rolling Positivity Rate Continues to Decrease

It's the third day in a row that Connecticut's seven-day rolling positivity rate was down from the previous day.

The positivity rate is at 12.05% Wednesday, which is very slightly down from Tuesday's 12.13%. On Monday, the positivity rate was at 12.3%, which was nearly a two percent drop from Friday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

According to the governor's office, 66,054 tests have been reported in the last seven days, and 7,960 were positive.

COVID-19 update in Connecticut from the past 7 days:



➡️Positive PCR/NAAT tests: 7,960

➡️All PCR/NAAT tests: 66,054

➡️% Positive: 12.05%

➡️Currently hospitalized: 383 (+18)



Full data available: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 25, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are currently 383 hospitalizations, which is an increase of 18, state officials said. The most recent number of deaths in the state is 10,922.

For more information about the state's COVID-19 numbers, click here.