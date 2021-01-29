Conn. and Six Northeast States Extend Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey

Connecticut joined six other states Friday in extending the suspension of interstate youth hockey competition due to coronavirus concerns, Gov. Ned Lamont's office announced.

Connecticut joined Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire in extending the suspension until March 31, 2021.

The prohibition had been scheduled to expire January 31, 2021.

The ban includes interstate youth hockey competition for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues. It does not impact collegiate, professional or U.S. national hockey team activities, according to Lamont's office.

The suspension was originally announced in November and previously extended in December.