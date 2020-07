Connecticut coronavirus hospitalizations have increased for the second day in a row. With three new hospitalizations, the state total is now 69.

The percentage of positive tests continues to stay below one percent. The positivity rate overnight was 0.9%.

An additional 140 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state total to 49,810.

There were 15,265 reported tests done since yesterday.

One more person has died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 4,432.