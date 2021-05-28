coronavirus in connecticut

Conn. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Decline by 13

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut declined by 13 since Thursday continuing a decline seen for weeks now.

The number of residents currently hospitalized from the disease in the state sits at 110.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state's test positive rate remains low as well. Of the 26,728 tests conducted since Thursday, 204 came back back positive for a rate of 0.76%.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 4 hours ago

CDC Eases Summer Camp Covid Guidance, Says Fully Vaccinated Teens Don't Need Masks

Rebound 8 hours ago

Rebound Season 3, Episode 5: Building a Brand on Vanilla Custard

Eight more people lost their lives in the state, bringing the cumulative death toll from COVID-19 to 8,238.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us