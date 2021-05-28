Conn. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Decline by 13

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut declined by 13 since Thursday continuing a decline seen for weeks now.

The number of residents currently hospitalized from the disease in the state sits at 110.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state's test positive rate remains low as well. Of the 26,728 tests conducted since Thursday, 204 came back back positive for a rate of 0.76%.

Eight more people lost their lives in the state, bringing the cumulative death toll from COVID-19 to 8,238.