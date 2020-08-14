Conn. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Decline, Positive Test Rate Just Over 1%

Connecticut coronavirus hospitalizations declined by seven and the positive test rate was just over 1%.

There are now 56 people being hospitalized with coronavirus in the state.

An additional 115 people tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the state total to 50,897. There were 10,353 tests done since Thursday, which means the positivity rate is about 1.1%.

Three more people have died, bringing the state death toll to 4,453.

A camper at YMCA Camp Mountain Laurel tested positive for COVID-19. according to the Hamden/North Haven YMCA.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference decided on Friday to pause all fall sports activity, including conditioning, according to a news release.