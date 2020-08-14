coronavirus in connecticut

Conn. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Decline, Positive Test Rate Just Over 1%

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Connecticut coronavirus hospitalizations declined by seven and the positive test rate was just over 1%.

There are now 56 people being hospitalized with coronavirus in the state.

An additional 115 people tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the state total to 50,897. There were 10,353 tests done since Thursday, which means the positivity rate is about 1.1%.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 9 mins ago

Fewer Than 50 COVID-19 Cases Found at Child Care Centers, Data Based on Self-Reporting

california wildfires 29 mins ago

Connecticut's Interstate Fire Crew Returns from Battling California Wildfires

Three more people have died, bringing the state death toll to 4,453.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

A camper at YMCA Camp Mountain Laurel tested positive for COVID-19. according to the Hamden/North Haven YMCA.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference decided on Friday to pause all fall sports activity, including conditioning, according to a news release.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirus pandemicCoronavirus Outbreakhospitalizationspositivity rate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us