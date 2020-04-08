Conn. Coronavirus Peak Expected In Two Weeks: Latest Model

The latest forecast from a respected COVID-19 model now shows the peak of the coronavirus in Connecticut may come within two weeks.

The peak in daily deaths from COVID-19 in Connecticut will come in 14 days on April 22, according to the model, when 138 deaths are expected in a single day. The model projects 4,003 total COVID-19 deaths in the state through the summer.

The model from the University of Washington has been used by state and federal officials to aid in predicting the peak and resource needs of the coronavirus battle.

While the peak in daily deaths is predicted for April 22, the peak in hospital resource needs is expected to come a day earlier on April 21.

According to the model, on April 21, 6,705 hospital beds will be needed in the state, with 1,357 of those needing to be intensive care unit beds. The model forecasts a need for 1,153 ventilators.

The model is based upon current available data.

The state Department of Health previously released model data that showed while the peak in Fairfield County would come in mid- to late-April, the peak for other areas of the state would come later, including Hartford County not seeing peak until mid- to late-May.