Conn. Coronavirus Positive Test Rate Remains Below 1%; Hospitalizations Decrease by 1

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate is remaining below one percent, according to the latest information Friday from Governor Ned Lamont.

The governor said on Twitter that that state's positive test percentage rate is 0.79%. On Friday, the state Department of Public Health released data showing 544 new COVID-19 cases reported since Thursday, but the governor said about 440 of those are from previously unreported data going back to mid-May from an out-of-state lab.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️An out-of-state lab today provided the state with previously unreported data going to back to mid-May on cases involving CT residents. This data set amounts to approximately 12,000 tests, 440 of which were positive.



(1/2) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) July 24, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut since the start of the pandemic stands at 48,776 as of Friday afternoon. The number of patients hospitalized in Connecticut for coronavirus-related illnesses declined by one to stand at 71 active hospitalizations.

Three more people died in Connecticut from COVID-19. A total of 4,413 deaths due to the coronavirus have now been reported by the state.

More than 711,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted.