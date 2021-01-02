Conn. COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 6,000; Positivity Rate Down to 7.06%

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased slightly to 7.06% and over 100 more deaths have been reported in the past two days.

More than 6,000 people have now died from the virus. The state's death toll is now 6,099.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 80, bringing the state's total to 1,056.

Of over 62,500 tests administered, 4,412 came back positive.

Read today's report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/nQOa3YWAfW — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 2, 2021

Three states across the U.S. have now identified cases of the new coronavirus strain in people with no travel history, a sign that the variant could already be spreading unknowingly among Americans.

Another COVID-19 vaccine candidate was just approved in Britain and Dr. David Banach, an epidemiologist at UConn Health, is helping make sense of the emerging science as more vaccines are approved.