coronavirus in connecticut

Conn. COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 6,000; Positivity Rate Down to 7.06%

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased slightly to 7.06% and over 100 more deaths have been reported in the past two days.

More than 6,000 people have now died from the virus. The state's death toll is now 6,099.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 80, bringing the state's total to 1,056.

Of over 62,500 tests administered, 4,412 came back positive.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Three states across the U.S. have now identified cases of the new coronavirus strain in people with no travel history, a sign that the variant could already be spreading unknowingly among Americans.

Local

Griswold Jan 1

Griswold Receives Food Donation From Mystic Business Owner

Floyd Little 2 hours ago

Floyd Little, Hall of Fame Running Back From New Haven, Dies at 78

Another COVID-19 vaccine candidate was just approved in Britain and Dr. David Banach, an epidemiologist at UConn Health, is helping make sense of the emerging science as more vaccines are approved.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicCoronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us