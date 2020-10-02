Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate Decreases to 1.4%

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has decreased to 1.4% after staying at 1.8% for the past three days.

Of 33,808 tests performed since yesterday, 460 were positive.

Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,513.

Net hospitalizations increased by three. There are now 110 total hospitalizations in Connecticut.

A total of 58,297 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since its emergence in March. This figure includes 95 newly reported cases as part of catch-up reporting for Connecticut-based colleges and universities. The state said these tests required sorting from results that included non-Connecticut college results.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials in Connecticut have been responding and offering their prayers.

Reactions are coming in from both sides of the aisle after President Trump and First Lady Melania revealed they tested positive for COVID-19.