Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate Decreases to 1.4%

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut has decreased to 1.4% after staying at 1.8% for the past three days.
Of 33,808 tests performed since yesterday, 460 were positive.
Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 4,513.
Net hospitalizations increased by three. There are now 110 total hospitalizations in Connecticut.
A total of 58,297 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since its emergence in March. This figure includes 95 newly reported cases as part of catch-up reporting for Connecticut-based colleges and universities. The state said these tests required sorting from results that included non-Connecticut college results.
President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials in Connecticut have been responding and offering their prayers.