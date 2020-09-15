Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Above 1%; Hospitalizations Increase to Highest Level Since July 24

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased in Connecticut to the highest levels since July 24 as the state continues a trend of a test positivity rate about 1%.

There were 136 new COVID-19 cases reported in Connecticut on Tuesday

The cases were confirmed from a total of 10,790 tests for a positivity rate of 1.3%. That positivity rate above 1% is a trend that began last Wednesday after Connecticut spent most of the summer below that mark.

With the pharmaceutical industry fast-tracking a Covid-19 vaccine, some have questioned whether the public can trust that it is safe. But Former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts says people can rely on the scientific community to approve a vaccine that can be trusted.

The total number of cases in Connecticut is now 55,031.

Connecticut also saw a net increase of seven coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths related to COVID-19. The death toll stands at 4,485.