Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate Remains Above 1%; Hospitalizations Increase to Highest Level Since July 24

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased in Connecticut to the highest levels since July 24 as the state continues a trend of a test positivity rate about 1%.
There were 136 new COVID-19 cases reported in Connecticut on Tuesday
The cases were confirmed from a total of 10,790 tests for a positivity rate of 1.3%. That positivity rate above 1% is a trend that began last Wednesday after Connecticut spent most of the summer below that mark.
The total number of cases in Connecticut is now 55,031.
Connecticut also saw a net increase of seven coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Tuesday.
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19. The death toll stands at 4,485.