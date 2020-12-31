Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 8.95%, 31 More Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate remained higher than we've seen the past few weeks at 8.95% and 31 more deaths were reported.
Yesterday, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate spiked to 9.14%, a jump from the 5.64% reported the day before.
Of nearly 23,000 tests performed, 2,045 came back positive.
The state's death toll is now just shy of 6,000.
Hospitalizations have decreased by 31. There are now 1,136 total people in Connecticut hospitals with the virus.
A total of 185,708 people have tested positive for the virus since it emerged in the state.
