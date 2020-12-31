coronavirus in connecticut

Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 8.95%, 31 More Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate remained higher than we've seen the past few weeks at 8.95% and 31 more deaths were reported.

Yesterday, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate spiked to 9.14%, a jump from the 5.64% reported the day before.

Of nearly 23,000 tests performed, 2,045 came back positive.

The state's death toll is now just shy of 6,000.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 31. There are now 1,136 total people in Connecticut hospitals with the virus.

A total of 185,708 people have tested positive for the virus since it emerged in the state.

We're hours away from the new year and usually during this time of year, restaurants are gearing up for one of their busiest nights, but things are a lot different this year as they navigate coronavirus restrictions.

