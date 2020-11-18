Conn. COVID-19 Positivity Rate Up to 5.98%; Hospitalizations, Deaths Continue to Increase

After hovering below 5.5% for the last two days, Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate climbed to just shy of 6% on Wednesday, according to data released from the Department of Public Health.

The state's positivity rate is now 5.98% after 2,042 of the 34,135 tests reported in the last 24 hours came back positive or probable.

There are 39 more coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut from Tuesday with 816 people now hospitalized. Thirteen more people have lost their lives from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the cumulative number of deaths during the pandemic to 4,784.

