Conn. COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Climbs to Record High Just Shy of 25%

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate approached 25% on Friday, nearing another grim milestone in the state's battle against the virus and the omicron variant. Friday's 24.55% test positive rate was the highest number on record since the state began widespread testing earlier in the pandemic.

Of the 41,038 tests administered since Friday, 10,076 came back positive.

Connecticut has faced more than 573,000 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thursday's test positive rate was 22.81% and Tuesday's was the previous high record at 23.85. The rolling seven-day average is now above 20%.

An addition 26 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state since Thursday bringing the total current hospitalizations to 1,810. The last time the state hit that number was on April 25.

