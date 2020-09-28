Conn. COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Exceeds 1%

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate exceeded one percent after it fell below one percent on Friday.

Friday's test positivity rate decrease was the first time in more than two weeks the state's coronavirus numbers dropped below that milestone.

Over 52,000 COVID-19 tests were performed over the weekend. With 560 new cases since Friday, the positivity rate stands at 1.1%.

Two more people have died, bringing the state's death toll to 4,503.

Net hospitalizations have decreased by one. There are now 75 people being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Some schools are closing and switching to remote learning due to cases of COVID-19 while others are staying open and sending small groups home to quarantine.

The state Department of Public Health is going to start allowing indoor in-person visits at long-term care facilities, including nursing homes.

The state will now allow in-person visits at nursing homes, something the governor banned in March because of the pandemic. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz discusses how the new decision came to be.