Conn. COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Falls Below 1%; Hospitalizations Increase

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate fell below 1% on Friday, marking the first time in more than two weeks the state's coronavirus numbers dropped below that milestone.

Of the 13,666 tests administered, 115 came back positive for a 0.84% test positive rate, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health. Since September 9, Connecticut has remained at or above the 1% milestone.

Governor Ned Lamont warned in a Friday afternoon news conference that the public health department did not want residents to get "a sense of false confidence."

"It's good news," Lamont said. "It just reminds you that the number is bouncing around at a low level."

Seventy-six people are hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 related illnesses, which is an increase of four hospitalizations over Thursday. This is the highest number of hospitalizations in Connecticut since September 18.

Two more people lost their lives from COVID-19, the state reported.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️13,666 tests were administered and 115 came back positive (0.84% positivity rate)

➡️76 patients are hospitalized (increase of 4)

➡️There have been 2 COVID-related deaths



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/AjtxOc2ely — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 25, 2020

New Coronavirus Infections Breakdown by Age Group

Connecticut residents between the ages of 20 and 29 continue to see the highest number of new coronavirus infections of any age group, according to the latest state data. 21% of all new COVID-19 infections in Connecticut during the week of Sept. 13-19 were from people in their 20s.

People under the age of 40 accounted for 59% of all new infections in the state last week, however that number is down from nearly 64% a week ago.

