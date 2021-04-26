Conn. Food Bank, Foodshare to Continue Emergency Drive-Thru Sites into May

The Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare has announced they are continuing most of their emergency drive-thru food distributions into the month of May.

“The USDA has announced that May will be the final month for the Farmers to Families food box program,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare.

According to Jakubowski, the boxes were designed and used as temporary emergency food relief effort, but they are not a permanent solution for hunger.

The boxes will continue to be distributed throughout the month of May and the Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare will determine a plan for the summer, he added.

A retired teacher is now using her time to volunteer at Foodshare's distribution center in East Hartford to help those in need during the pandemic.

Here is the drive-thru food distribution schedule for May:

Weekly:

Mondays - Norwich 28 Stonington Road in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Note: There will be no food distribution on May 31



Wednesdays - Norwalk (with new location and hours) 42 Seaview Avenue Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Saturdays - Bridgeport Wades Dairy on Barnum Avenue Hours: 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



Bi-weekly:

Saturdays - Putnam Dates: May 1 and May 15 Putnam Elementary School on Wicker Street Hours: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Note: There will be no food distribution on May 29



Saturdays - Torrington Dates: May 8 and May 22 Hogan Drive in Torrington Please enter Petricone Drive from the Torringford St. side and travel west on Petricone Drive to Hogan Drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



To access other food resources, you can call 211 or click here.