Conn. Has Distributed 3.1 Million COVID-19 Tests in the Last 2 Weeks: Lamont

The State of Connecticut has distributed more than three million COVID-19 self tests in the last two weeks, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Lamont said 3.1 million self tests have been distributed over the last two weeks with about 1 million distributed in the last two days alone.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Since December 31, 2021, state officials the tests have been distributed to the following:

Municipalities- 1,000,000

K-12 students and teachers- 1,420,000

Early childhood providers- 164,000

State employees/PNPs- 214,000

Faith-based organizations- 154,000

Residents and clients of congregate settings- 49,000

Foodshare- 37,000

Homebound vaccinations- 8,000

K-12 bus drivers- 11,000

Center for Disability Rights- 5,000

Undocumented residents- 6,000

Seasonal farm workers- 9,000

Incarcerated population- 10,000

Public college and university students- 13,000

“I am certain that Connecticut currently has one of the largest self-test distributions of any state in the northeast, and I’m appreciative of everyone’s cooperative efforts," Lamont said in part in a statement.

State officials said they anticipate receiving deliveries in the coming days of thousands of more self-tests that are ordered. Those will be distributed as they arrive in the state.

For more information on the self-tests, click here.