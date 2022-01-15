covid-19 tests

Conn. Has Distributed 3.1 Million COVID-19 Tests in the Last 2 Weeks: Lamont

NBC Universal, Inc.

The State of Connecticut has distributed more than three million COVID-19 self tests in the last two weeks, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Lamont said 3.1 million self tests have been distributed over the last two weeks with about 1 million distributed in the last two days alone.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Since December 31, 2021, state officials the tests have been distributed to the following:

  • Municipalities- 1,000,000
  • K-12 students and teachers- 1,420,000
  • Early childhood providers- 164,000
  • State employees/PNPs- 214,000
  • Faith-based organizations- 154,000
  • Residents and clients of congregate settings- 49,000
  • Foodshare- 37,000
  • Homebound vaccinations- 8,000
  • K-12 bus drivers- 11,000
  • Center for Disability Rights- 5,000
  • Undocumented residents- 6,000
  • Seasonal farm workers- 9,000
  • Incarcerated population- 10,000
  • Public college and university students- 13,000

“I am certain that Connecticut currently has one of the largest self-test distributions of any state in the northeast, and I’m appreciative of everyone’s cooperative efforts," Lamont said in part in a statement.

Local

LISBON 1 hour ago

Fire Damages Home in Lisbon

first alert weather 3 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Snow, Strong Winds & Coastal Flooding Expected Monday Morning

State officials said they anticipate receiving deliveries in the coming days of thousands of more self-tests that are ordered. Those will be distributed as they arrive in the state.

For more information on the self-tests, click here.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 testscoronavirus
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us