Conn. Has Distributed 3.1 Million COVID-19 Tests in the Last 2 Weeks: Lamont

The State of Connecticut has distributed more than three million COVID-19 self tests in the last two weeks, according to Governor Ned Lamont.
Lamont said 3.1 million self tests have been distributed over the last two weeks with about 1 million distributed in the last two days alone.
Since December 31, 2021, state officials the tests have been distributed to the following:
- Municipalities- 1,000,000
- K-12 students and teachers- 1,420,000
- Early childhood providers- 164,000
- State employees/PNPs- 214,000
- Faith-based organizations- 154,000
- Residents and clients of congregate settings- 49,000
- Foodshare- 37,000
- Homebound vaccinations- 8,000
- K-12 bus drivers- 11,000
- Center for Disability Rights- 5,000
- Undocumented residents- 6,000
- Seasonal farm workers- 9,000
- Incarcerated population- 10,000
- Public college and university students- 13,000
“I am certain that Connecticut currently has one of the largest self-test distributions of any state in the northeast, and I’m appreciative of everyone’s cooperative efforts," Lamont said in part in a statement.
State officials said they anticipate receiving deliveries in the coming days of thousands of more self-tests that are ordered. Those will be distributed as they arrive in the state.