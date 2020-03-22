tax deadline

Conn. Moves State Tax Deadline to July 15 Due to COVID-19

Connecticut has extended the deadline for filing personal state income tax returns to July 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Revenue Services said Saturday the 90-day extension also applies to tax payments, including ones estimated for the first and second quarters of 2020.

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Friday extended the deadline for federal income tax filings and payments to July 15.

The Department of Revenue Services said taxpayers can still file earlier, especially if they are owed a refund.

