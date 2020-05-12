Conn. Receives Its Single Largest Shipment of PPE to Combat Coronavirus

The State of Connecticut has received its single largest shipment of personal protective equipment to combat coronavirus during the ongoing pandemic.

Governor Ned Lamont said the equipment came from suppliers in China and has been delivered to the state's commodities warehouse over the last couple of days.

The shipment includes 6 million surgical masks, 500,000 protective masks, 100,000 surgical gowns and 100,000 temporal thermometers, Lamont added.

“I want to personally thank the Chinese people for their continued support during this public health crisis. I would especially like to thank the China Construction Bank for helping facilitate this shipment and for their generous donation, Lamont said. "Further cooperation and collaboration between the United States and China is very important as we navigate this global pandemic.”

The equipment will be sorted and delivered to frontline workers including first responders, hospital staff, long-term care facilities staff, direct care providers and others on the frontlines, Lamont said.

The state's supply of PPE has been managed by the state's unified command structure, which includes several state agencies and its distribution has been handled by the Connecticut National Guard, Lamont added.

As of yesterday, the state has delivered a total of 15,186,349 pieces of PPE to frontline workers, according to Lamont.